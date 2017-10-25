Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Reignites His Feud With Jimmy Kimmel After Claiming It Was ‘Hard To Stomach’

#Donald Trump #Fox News #Jimmy Kimmel
10.25.17 38 mins ago

Getty Image

Brian Kilmeade of Fox and Friends fame didn’t take kindly to Jimmy Kimmel calling him “a phony little creep.” He felt that jab was a hair too personal, seeming to forget, of course, that Kimmel’s anger over the Trump administration’s health care plan is extremely personal — he has a very sick kid who has faced multiple, expensive heart surgeries. Nevertheless, Kilmeade leaned into the feud, essentially accusing Kimmel of being Chuck Schumer’s mouthpiece. He told Politico

He just went off. What I found hard to stomach was the personal attack. He doesn’t like what I do, that’s fine. I couldn’t believe how personal he went. And I found it very entertaining that he ended it with a personal threat. These are Chuck Schumer’s talking points, not America’s and now we find out that Chuck Schumer was consulting with him, so I might as well have been debating Chuck Schumer and America’s hearing from Chuck Schumer with charisma and a sense of humor.”

This tiff is now about a month old, going back to a monologue Kimmel delivered lambasting one of the many iterations of the GOP health care bill. Kilmeade shot back on Fox and Friends following Kimmel’s show, defending the bill and calling Kimmel one of the “Hollywood elite.” They’ve gone back and forth since then on who is fame-hungry and who is in which politician’s pocket. Kimmel opened up about the reason he’s so invested in the health care debate, that his sick son has made him very aware of parents in similar healthcare nightmares without the insurance or funds to pay for critical care. Kilmeade told him he needs to go talk to Congress.

But Kimmel wasn’t the only subject Kilmeade wanted to cover in his interview with Politico. He also offered up his opinion on the matter of President Trump’s noted trouble with facts and honesty. “I don’t know if he gets up every day and says let me make something up,” said Kilmeade. He went on to suggest that President Obama had equal trouble telling the truth before concluding with the ambiguous, “Did I start the show and say President Obama lied? No. I think there’s a lot of area that’s not yes or no.” Kilmeade also said that it’s “an honor” that President Trump watches Fox and Friends, although having the POTUS as Viewer In Chief hasn’t affected how he preps for the show. But Jimmy Kimmel certainly has.

(Via Politico)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Fox News#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGSBRIAN KILMEADEdonald trumpFOX NEWSjimmy kimmel

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP