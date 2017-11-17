‘Fox & Friends’ Host Brian Killmeade Doesn’t Mince Words On Roy Moore: ‘I Would Kick His Head In’

11.17.17

The Republican party continues to be at odds with itself over the sexual misconduct allegations facing GOP senate candidate Roy Moore. While Sean Hannity has more or less given the former judge a pass and the White House refuses to outright condemn the allegations, other prominent Republicans such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are demanding that Moore drop out of the race. And now we can add Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade to the growing list of voices to come out against Moore.

On his radio program Friday, Kilmeade provided a starkly contrasting viewpoint from his Fox News colleague Hannity. Speaking with Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), Kilmeade stated that you cannot in good conscience vote for an adult man asking for permission to date a teenager.

“You know what I would say Brian, as the dad of a teenage daughter, I was absolutely astounded by the first accusation and then it just comes up over and over and over again,” agreed Lankford. “What I’ve told people is, every vote that I take is that I have to be able to explain to my children and that’s one I can’t explain to my children.”

Kilmeade continued, going scorched earth on Moore. “You can’t– it’s not he said, she said. She’s in high school,” the host fumed. “She got a call in trigonometry class to go to the general office, at which time 30 year-old Roy Moore was on the other line asking her out for a date.”

“That is obscene and I would kick his head in if it was one of my daughters, and then I would call the cops.”

You can listen to the clip below.

(Via The Wrap)

