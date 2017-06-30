Bronx hospital shooter believed to be a former employee, law enforcement officials tell CNN https://t.co/24uuBzoqXr pic.twitter.com/57KKeC254c — CNN (@CNN) June 30, 2017

Numerous reports indicate multiple people have been shot at the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital in New York in what police were previously calling an active shooter situation. According to CNN, New York Police Department spokesperson Annette Shelton had no details regarding the precise number of people who had been shot. At around 3:20pm local time, the NYPD’s official news Twitter account suggested everyone “avoid the area” and promised “[m]ore information to follow” at a later time. The New York Times reported at least three people had been shot, and CNN later updated its numbers to at least four to six persons shot.

Not a lot was known about the shooter at first, though CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz relayed unconfirmed reports from NYPD sources who indicated the suspect as a former hospital employee. Whether or not this proves to be true remains to be seen, though a subsequent CNN news bulletin indicated that “one shooter” was dead. That update came courtesy of J. Peter Donald, the NYPD’s Assistant Commissioner for Communication & Public Information, who tweeted, “One shooter is deceased at the hospital.”