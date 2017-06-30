Multiple People Have Been Shot At The Bronx-Lebanon Hospital In New York

06.30.17 6 mins ago

Numerous reports indicate multiple people have been shot at the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital in New York in what police were previously calling an active shooter situation. According to CNN, New York Police Department spokesperson Annette Shelton had no details regarding the precise number of people who had been shot. At around 3:20pm local time, the NYPD’s official news Twitter account suggested everyone “avoid the area” and promised “[m]ore information to follow” at a later time. The New York Times reported at least three people had been shot, and CNN later updated its numbers to at least four to six persons shot.

Not a lot was known about the shooter at first, though CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz relayed unconfirmed reports from NYPD sources who indicated the suspect as a former hospital employee. Whether or not this proves to be true remains to be seen, though a subsequent CNN news bulletin indicated that “one shooter” was dead. That update came courtesy of J. Peter Donald, the NYPD’s Assistant Commissioner for Communication & Public Information, who tweeted, “One shooter is deceased at the hospital.”

Around The Web

TAGSBronxGUN VIOLENCEgunsNEW YORK

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 1 day ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 1 day ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 2 days ago
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Beer In Every State

The Best Beer In Every State

06.26.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

06.26.17 4 days ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP