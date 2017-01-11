Congressional Black Caucus Chair Cedric Richmond blasts Sessions hearing 4 putting black critics at back of the bus. pic.twitter.com/SIv6Ibpeia — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 11, 2017

New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker set a new precedent by breaking tradition and testifying against one of his own colleagues during Wednesday’s confirmation hearing for Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions. Georgia Rep. John Lewis, meanwhile, reminded the Senate committee about the country’s sordid past and why the next attorney general must “stand up” for all Americans. As for Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, however, the incumbent from the southern state’s second district took the opportunity to criticize the committee for its decision to schedule the Congressional Black Caucus last.

Richmond’s pointed criticism was awarded with several notable nods and audible cheers during the televised testimony, as well as a trending topic on Twitter. Yet despite the viral fanfare, the Louisiana lawmaker’s comments weren’t to be dismissed out of hand, as the Senate confirmation hearing considering Sessions’ potential as the next attorney general did put Booker, Lewis, Richmond and their colleagues last: