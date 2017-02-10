#Chaffetz spox says he's leaving town hall w/o responding to press. Says his town hall speaks for itself. pic.twitter.com/skX6Izse5U — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) February 10, 2017

House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz — the Republican who’s responsible for holding Donald Trump accountable — was in for a big surprise when he appeared for a Utah town hall on Thursday night. In a Salt Lake City suburb, he was greeted by a rowdy crowd who wasn’t thrilled about his lack of investigations into the president. Specifically, folks would like to know why he didn’t dig into Trump’s super-secret taxes. Chaffetz told the crowd that it was not illegal for Trump to keep his taxes hidden, although it would have been preferable for voters to see them. CNN Correspondent Kyung Lah tweeted this video of the crowd shouting, “Do your job!”

Cong Chaffetz Town Hall crowd chanting “Do your job!” He’s having a hard time answering over crowd noise @UtahIndivisible @IndivisibleTeam pic.twitter.com/gO0BXybGy5 — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) February 10, 2017

Over 1000 protesters crowded the venue, and those who couldn’t get a seat gathered outside to shout-demand, “Investigate Trump!”