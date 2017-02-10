Sean Spicer Responded To SNL's Impression Of Him

A Rowdy Crowd Shouted At The House Republican Who’s Reponsible For Holding Trump Accountable: ‘Do Your Job!’

02.10.17

House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz — the Republican who’s responsible for holding Donald Trump accountable — was in for a big surprise when he appeared for a Utah town hall on Thursday night. In a Salt Lake City suburb, he was greeted by a rowdy crowd who wasn’t thrilled about his lack of investigations into the president. Specifically, folks would like to know why he didn’t dig into Trump’s super-secret taxes. Chaffetz told the crowd that it was not illegal for Trump to keep his taxes hidden, although it would have been preferable for voters to see them. CNN Correspondent Kyung Lah tweeted this video of the crowd shouting, “Do your job!”

Over 1000 protesters crowded the venue, and those who couldn’t get a seat gathered outside to shout-demand, “Investigate Trump!”

