Police in Charleston, SC are responding to what they say is an “active shooter situation” https://t.co/U4pP4rDjHu https://t.co/al76Bx9tF6 — CNN (@CNN) August 24, 2017

In downtown Charleston, South Carolina, at least one person has been shot with a gunman holding several hostages in a restaurant on King Street, according to police. The person who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital, but their condition is not yet known. Authorities are treating this as an “active shooter situation,” as CNN’s Wolf Blitzer reports above.

According to Charleston mayor John Tecklenburg, the shooter has been ID’ed as a “disgruntled employee.” He said at a press conference, “This is not act of terrorism. This is not a hate crime. It’s a disgruntled employee who has come on the scene of his employment.”

The shooter apparently told hostages he was the “new king of Charleston,” via social media reports.

They think he has a hostage inside but not certain. He locked front door and told patrons he was the "new king of Charleston." #chsnews — Glenn Smith (@glennsmith5) August 24, 2017

Police have told the public to stay away from the area around the restaurant, a Southern-style eatery called Virginia’s on King. Meanwhile, nearby businesses were evacuated by SWAT personnel or put on lockdown.

Before being evacuated, one witness at a salon near the restaurant said police broke down the restaurant’s door and entered with guns drawn and dogs. The witness said a body was carried out by the police, but it was not clear who the person was or how badly they were injured.

This is a developing story, and we’ll provide more updates as more information becomes available.

(Via CNN & KTIV News 4)