Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe Sends A Message To Nazis/White Supremacists: ‘There Is No Place For You In America’

08.12.17 52 mins ago

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe held a press conference in response to the horrific developments in Charlottesville, which began on Friday night when Nazis/white supremacists descended upon the University of Virginia with tiki torches. McAuliffe, who has already declared a state of emergency “to aid state response to violence,” used this speech to address the violence wrought upon protesters in the form of a car slamming into a crowd, killing one person.

McAuliffe confirmed that three people have died (including two fatalities associated with a helicopter crash) during this weekend’s protests. He also had stern words for those who chose to spread their message of hate under the guise of “patriotism.” McAuliffe didn’t hold back when telling those who hide behind the Alt-Right label where to go — far away:

“Go home. You are not wanted in this great commonwealth. Shame on you. You pretend that you are patriots, but you are anything but a patriot. You want to talk about patriots, talk about Thomas Jefferson and George Washington, who brought our country together. Think about the patriots today, the young men and women, who with wearing the cloth of our country.

“Somewhere around the globe they are putting their life in danger. They are patriots. You are not. You came here today to hurt people. And you did hurt people. My message is clear, we are stronger than you. You have made our commonwealth stronger. You will not succeed. There is no place for you here. There is no place for you in America.”

McAuliffe’s blunt, unyielding statement stands in stark contrast to President Trump’s latest speech, in which he chose to blame this weekend’s violence upon “many sides.” Watch Trump’s statement below.

(Via NBC News & CNN)

TAGSCharlottesvilleNAZISPROTESTERSTerry McAuliffeVIRGINIAwhite supremacists

