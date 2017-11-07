A Defiant Chris Christie Got Into An Argument WIth A Voter Outside A New Jersey Polling Place

#Chris Christie
11.07.17 16 mins ago

In the age of President Trump, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s contempt for reporters and his constituents seems downright quaint by comparison. However, the soon-to-be-former head of the Garden State, despite being America’s least-popular governor and holding a 15% approval rating, can still bring the dripping disdain and scold a resident of his state when he wants to.

He did just that at a polling place on Tuesday. In the above clip, Christie starts off the interaction — when asked by a voter if she can ask a question — by sarcastically responding, “Sure, ma’am, why not.” When asked why he didn’t merge a township (that he lives in) with a neighboring borough, he continued:

“Because I can’t. As governor, I can’t. I don’t have the authority to do it. Listen, go in an vote for whoever you want. I never said I was going to merge the two towns …. the easiest thing in the world is to stand where you stand and stand on the sidelines and critique … it’s easier to complain.”

After the woman told Christie that she did not have the money he did in order to pursue local politics, the governor said, “Sure, sure.” He then shifted to (insincerely) say that he was not mad at all about the interaction.

“It’s easier to sit here and complain, but you know what? That’s the joy of public service … It’s serving folks like you that is really such a unique joy. It really is. You’re fabulous,” Christie said.

The only way that whole interaction would have been more on brand is if Christie shoehorned in a reference to Bruce Springsteen.

Maybe Christie was on edge after hearing that fellow New Jersey Republican Frank LoBiondo is retiring from Congress. Nah, he’s always grumpy.

(Via ABC News)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Christie
TAGSCHRIS CHRISTIENEW JERSEYvoting

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP