It Turns Out The CIA Mercilessly Hunts Down Vending Machine Thieves

Senior Contributor
06.21.17

Shutterstock

For all the portrayals in movies and stories of governments as faceless machines, any government is ultimately made up of people, and like any group of people, it can knot itself in absurd shapes in the pursuit of petty goals. A case in point comes from journalist Jason Leopold, a regular filer of FOIA requests, who discovered the CIA’s relentless, merciless pursuit of hardened vending machine thieves.

To be clear, the documents Leopold uncovered aren’t about vending machines selling guns. They’re, you know, vending machines, selling cheese curls and candy bars. The issue, as related in exacting detail by the documents, is that some CIA contractors figured out they could get free stuff by essentially turning the vending machine off and back on again. The candy bandits stole roughly $3000 worth of food, which the CIA proved in an elaborate sting where they monitored the vending machines closely with surveillance cameras, and then took the matter to the Department of Justice. The Department of Justice, understandably, declined to pursue the case.

Yes, this is patently ridiculous, but it’s a good reminder of two things. The first is the basic humanity of government, in all its silliness and pettiness, although we’d love to see the emails where somebody at the DOJ patiently explains that they’re a little busy to pursue a vending machine theft case. And the other is the stupidity of humanity, because come on, who risks their job stealing Funyuns from the freaking CIA?! If anybody has cameras everywhere, it’s the CIA! Did you need the junk food that badly?

(via Jason Leopold on Twitter)

Around The Web

TAGSabsurdityamerican governmentciavending machines

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 5 days ago 15 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 6 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 6 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP