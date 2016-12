Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A gas leak near a Domino’s Pizza in west Columbus, Ohio has caused a massive explosion in a shopping center, destroying one building and engulfing vehicles in the process, as reported by local CBS affiliate WBNS. The Columbus Fire Department is currently evacuating the area amid fears that the massive fire will cause more damage. Part of the scene can be seen in these photos.

Massive natural gas explosion in West Columbus. 1 minor injury. Witnesses describe hearing a, "boom" @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/ZWxWprEX0H — Mark Taylor (@MarkTaylorNBC4) December 21, 2016