An official with the U.S. Consulate in Mexico has been shot and wounded after a gunman stalked and shot him outside a shopping mall parking garage. The unidentified victim had been working at the consulate in Guadalajara, the home of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel according to the New York Times, but the Mexican government and U.S. embassy aren’t pointing fingers in that direction just yet:

The State Department official, who was not identified, was in stable condition after the shooting, a spokeswoman from the United States Embassy in Mexico City said on Saturday. Neither embassy officials nor the Mexican attorney general’s office commented on a possible motive…

Security footage released by the consulate on its Facebook page shows the gunman, dressed in a loosefitting dark blue T-shirt and pants and wearing glasses, waiting on the sidewalk adjacent to the exit ramp of an underground parking lot in an upscale neighborhood. A white car pulls up to the barrier gate, waits for the arm to lift and drives off. Then, as the consular official’s black car pulls up, the gunman raises his arm, fires and runs away.