Donald Trump’s campaign promises about appealing Obamacare have led to the now-in-process GOP healthcare bill, the American Health Care Act (AHCA), so folks are already using “Trumpcare” while referring to the plan. However, the Donald may not be eager to put his name on the plan, and Kellyanne Conway told Fox News that the White House isn’t calling it Trumpcare. Conway emphasized that it was the press calling it Trumpcare, not the administration, although he’s got his fingerprints all over it:
“I’ll call it ‘TrumpCare’ if you want to, but I didn’t hear President Trump say to any of us, ‘Hey, I want my name on that.’ We’re happy it’s the American Health Care Act. This is serious stuff; it’s not about branding according to someone’s name. The President and Vice President are all in here. This is the American Health Care Act, and it has their imprimatur, and they are working on this more than anything day by day.”
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price seemed to echo Conway’s sentiment as he referred to the AHCA as “Patientcare” on Tuesday. Others, including White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, haven’t weighed in yet. But some Republicans, such as Senator Rand Paul, have noticed similarities between the GOP’s new plan and the old one and have been referring to it as Obamacare 2.0 and Obamacare Lite.
Conway’s hesitation comes as a bit of a surprise, as Trump never seems ashamed to do a little self-promotion. From steaks to golf courses, Trump seems pretty proud to stamp his name on something that will make a few bucks. Perhaps Trump is wary of the plan’s shaky rollout and wants to safeguard his “presidential” name if the plan doesn’t succeed.
(Via Fox News, NBC News & New York Daily News)
I don’t think Obama asked for the ACA to be called Obamacare, but that was the name that was bandied around anyways. If part of Trump’s platform was to repeal the ACA, then he shouldn’t be surprised that his name is tacked onto the alternative.
It was called that by the GOP in an attempt to tie it to him.
Good luck with this though KC, I’m sure TrumpCare won’t stick.
@Crann777 took the words out of a lot of our mouths I’m sure. What a bunch of whiny, little b*tches. It would only be fair to call it Trump-care, or Trump-careless. At least the “Affordable Care Act” had an iota of what it set out to do in the name (make healthcare affordable); but the “American Health Care Act”??? Why not roll out some criminal reform called “The American Law Act”?
And the “affordable” part is probably regrettable now. Maybe they should have called it the “you get to keep your plan if you like it” care act?
But yea, anyone surprised by this is Kellyanne Conway.
“…imprimatur…”
Looks like someone has “Word of the Day” Toilet Paper.
Nope. Trump Steaks, Trump Vodka, Trump Magazine, Trump University, Trump Casino, now Trumpcare. He’s been touting it for over a year and now there’s no fucking way for him to pass the buck on this one.