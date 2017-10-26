Report: CVS Health Is Currently In Talks To Purchase Health Insurer Aetna

10.26.17 20 mins ago

Getty Image

Aetna’s stock shot up on Thursday after new details came out about CVS Health’s interest in the health insurer. That possible purchase has all kinds of implications beyond stock prices, though. The health insurance field is already in fits as the GOP struggles to put together an alternative to Obamacare, and there has been no shortage of controversy between insurance companies, pharmacies, and pharmacy benefit managers. What will happen if the drug store that grew up into a pharmacy benefit manager becomes a health insurance company? It sounds a little like what Bill Murray described in Ghostbusters, “Cats and dogs, living together! Mass hysteria!”

So perhaps that’s overstating it, but there’s there’s at least a little bit of hysteria over how this could play out. Not only does this shake up the industry, consumers will have plenty of questions about how this affects their bottom line. On one hand, simplification of the health biz sounds like a balm to Americans weary of premiums, deductibles, and juggling prescription costs. And this could streamline the process of dealing with drug rebates and other on-paper issues. On the other hand, it’s not clear how this might drive down prices or what tangible effect CVS customers might see from the big purchase.

For now, all we know is that the purchase could clock in at more than $200 per share, and that while Aetna’s stock blew up over the news, CVS’s dropped by almost 3%. There’s also no guarantee that all this fuss will result in a sale. CVS and Aetna have been talking for a few months about the possibilities but haven’t nailed down firm numbers yet. This latest rumble suggests they might be getting closer, but nothing is decided yet.

(Via Reuters & Barrons)

Around The Web

TAGSaetnabig pharmaCVSHEALTH INSURANCEhealthcarePharmaceuticalspharmacy

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP