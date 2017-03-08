Ben Carson’s tenure as HUD secretary got off to a weird start this week thanks to his speech to fellow staffers where he referred to slaves as “immigrants.” It’s truly only the tip of the iceberg for the speech that also went into odd details about the brain, but Trevor Noah and many others were hit by Carson’s choice of words. And while Noah gave the brain surgeon the benefit of the doubt and even pointed out that Obama used a similar example in the past — one he seems to clearly regret based on the video — it does seem that Carson’s attempt to clean up his gaffe made it worse.