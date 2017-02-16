#TrumpImpeachment Party Brings Up Old Trump Tweet

Two House Democrats Claim They Were Kicked Out Of An Immigration Meeting With An ICE Official

02.16.17 28 mins ago

Getty Image

On Thursday, two House Democrats (Luis Gutiérrez and Norma Torres) said they were asked to leave a meeting with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency’s acting director, Thomas Homan. The meeting meant to explore why nearly 700 undocumented immigrants were arrested by ICE agents across the country this week.

Ten Democrats were in attendance at the meeting, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) Chairwoman Michelle Lujan Grisham. Earlier this week, Homan cancelled a meeting with the entire House in favor of a smaller group, much to the concern of Democrats who worry that these raids are part of a mass deportation plan concocted by the Donald Trump administration.

The Democrats who were pushed out may not have been on the list for the meeting — that detail is up for debate — but Gutiérrez was shaken by his removal and Tweeted some photos.

TAGSdonald trumpiceIMMIGRATIONImmigration Ban

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 day ago 7 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP