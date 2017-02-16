Getty Image

On Thursday, two House Democrats (Luis Gutiérrez and Norma Torres) said they were asked to leave a meeting with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency’s acting director, Thomas Homan. The meeting meant to explore why nearly 700 undocumented immigrants were arrested by ICE agents across the country this week.

Ten Democrats were in attendance at the meeting, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) Chairwoman Michelle Lujan Grisham. Earlier this week, Homan cancelled a meeting with the entire House in favor of a smaller group, much to the concern of Democrats who worry that these raids are part of a mass deportation plan concocted by the Donald Trump administration.

The Democrats who were pushed out may not have been on the list for the meeting — that detail is up for debate — but Gutiérrez was shaken by his removal and Tweeted some photos.

I was asked to leave the meeting with #ICE by @SpeakerRyan staff. Never before in 20 plus years has this happened. pic.twitter.com/Vbe0BnsZNK — Luis V. Gutierrez (@RepGutierrez) February 16, 2017