Dennis Rodman Gushes Over Kim Jong-Un, Who He Says Turned North Korea Into A ’24th-Century Country’

08.30.17 2 hours ago 4 Comments

Getty Image

Dennis Rodman’s odd ties to North Korea and Kim Jong Un are no secret. Since the wild man traveled to North Korea with a basketball team of ex-NBA players as a birthday present for Kim, he’s returned several times. Rodman recently returned from another trip to North Korea (sponsored by a marijuana-based cryptocurrency, because why not) and claims that Kim has actually turned North Korea into an incredibly modern country. Like, hundreds-of-years-in-the-future modern.

In an interview with DuJour, Rodman talked about how it’s weird for a celebrity to go unnoticed in public, but that’s just the way it is over there. Talking about the North Korean people specifically, Rodman said:

“They work very hard and they take pride in the simple things in life. Whatever their job is, they do it to the best of their ability. I’m not sure anyone there knows how to be lazy, they have a lot of focus. The citizens there are very kind … but it’s like you’d think these people have a spell on them because all they talk about is him [Kim Jong-un.] I mean it’s insane. I am so intrigued about how they live their lives through this guy … and he is only, like, 33, 34 years old. He is changing North Korea so much it is really becoming a 24th-century country now — it’s more like they took down the Flintstone Age and put in the Jetsons. Out with the old, in with the new.”

Rodman’s comments make an odd sort of sense. If a country is prone to purges, even among the secret police, the people who get to meet foreign dignitaries are probably pretty committed to the man in charge. As far as calling North Korea modern, perhaps he means in the Orwellian fashion: “if you want a vision of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face forever.” Maybe.

Rodman also said that when he travels to North Korea, he stays in the “Jimmy Carter suite” at a 200-year-old hotel that is “all marble.”

(Via DuJour)

Around The Web

TAGSDENNIS RODMANkim jong unNORTH KOREATHE JETSONS

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 6 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 30 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP