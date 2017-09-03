Getty Image

One of the most controversial allegations to come from Donald Trump after he became president is the notion that President Obama had wiretapped the phones in Trump Tower during the campaign in 2016. The allegations dropped back in March with a random Saturday morning tweetstorm — now a trademark of Trump’s presidency — and alleged that Obama had wiretapped his phones in the tower calling it “a new low” and saying that the former president was trying to affect the “sacred election process.”

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

It was ridiculous at the time and many refuted the claims, including ex-FBI director James Comey, Paul Ryan, and former National Security Advisor Susan Rice. It just didn’t stop Trump, who has never apologized for the accusation and maintained that it was true with some help from Devin Nunes. While the story had died down since then, mostly thanks to the numerous other stories that have popped up since then, but now we have definite proof that Trump’s claims were baseless and without merit. According to several reports, a Justice Department court filing from Friday reveals that there is no evidence that any wiretapping ever happened at Trump Tower: