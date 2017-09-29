Getty Image

In July of 2016, more than 100 people were arrested at a Black Lives Matter protest in Baton Rouge that was triggered by the killing of Alton Sterling, a black man who was not holding a gun when he was pinned to the ground and shot by police; and a few days later, Philando Castile, who was fatally shot in his car. In the fray, a Baton Rouge police officer was injured by a rock thrown at him, and that officer eventually went on to sue the Black Lives Matter movement — as well activist DeRay Mckesson, who was among those arrested. (Mckesson also went on to sue the city over his arrest.)

Such was the topic of conversation on Friday morning’s Fox and Friends, as a federal judge dismissed the officer’s suit this week on grounds that “Black Lives Matter itself is not an entity of any sort” and therefore can not be held liable. This, of course, didn’t sit well with Fox News host Judge Jeanine, who falsely claimed on air that Mckesson was directing the violence at the protest.

She also took aim at U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson, who ruled on the case, for his claims that Mckesson was engaging in protected free speech. “Now I want you to guess who appointed this federal judge,” she asked, before answering her own question: “Barack Obama.”

Mckesson wasn’t having the nonsense however, and in a “not today, Satan” moment, he took to Twitter to fire back against Judge Jeanine, writing, “I was found not guilty & I didn’t direct any violence. In fact, I was protesting the violence of the police. Stop lying.”

.@JudgeJeanine, I was found not guilty & I didn't direct any violence. In fact, I was protesting the violence of the police. Stop lying.

You can watch for Judge Jeanine’s full remarks in his tweet, above.

