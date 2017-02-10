WATCH: Sec. Betsy DeVos physically blocked by protesters from entering DC school–turned away and left.
Video: @SweeneyABC pic.twitter.com/RAycuKEVgm
— ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) February 10, 2017
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos chose to make an appearance at a Washington, D.C. middle school on Friday to cap off her work week, but she was in for a surprise. Several protesters awaited to call out her appointment to the post. After DeVos realized that one protester blocked a set of stairs to the entryway, this local ABC video shows her leaving within seconds, barely putting up a fight to get into the school.
DeVos’ appointment was seen as controversial, as her credentials were called into question, and she seemed to be out of touch with the public education system. Her confirmation vote ended with Vice President Mike Pence’s tie-breaking ballot after two Republicans voted against party lines. All in all, it’s been a rocky start to her political career, and it’s only looking to get a bit shakier. DeVos was trying to enter the middle school’s back door, in order to avoid many more protesters at the entrance of the school.
Good. She should have to deal with protestors any time she sets foot outside her office. So should every Senator whose vote she bought.