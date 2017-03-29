Fact-Checking Trump's Bizarre Time Interview

Newly elected Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez has kicked off what should be a major reorganization of the Democratic party following several years of mid-term defeats and a disastrous 2016 campaign. Perez has requested resignation letters from all current staffers by next month according to NBC News.

While marred by the cloud of Russian hacking, the DNC was also faced with a message that didn’t seem to resonate with voters across the country — particularly in the “rust belt” states that fell to Donald Trump during Election 2016. Several high-profile Democrats faced criticism over the campaign and revelations made via emails released by Wikileaks. This includes former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who stepped down and faced stiff criticism after leaked emails showed she may have shown favoritism towards Hillary Clinton over the Bernie Sanders campaign during the 2016 primary.

TAGSbernie sandersDNCKeith EllisonTom Perez
