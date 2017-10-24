Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Two and a half weeks ago, several U.S. soldiers were killed in a botched operation in Niger. The Pentagon has since taken public flak from politicians and reporters alike for the military commanders’ apparent lack of understanding regarding what happened to the deceased, though it pales in comparison to the ire currently directed at Donald Trump. That’s because the president indirectly accused the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson of lying about what he told her during their brief phone call. Hence why, during a segment on his Monday night CNN program, Don Lemon begged Trump to “please stop” bickering with Myeshia Johnson.

“Mr. Trump, please stop it. Please stop,” he said. “Think of what Sgt. Johnson would want. You are putting his widow in the terrible position of having to fight for her dignity when she should be concentrating on taking care of herself, her health, her two children, and the one on the way.” Lemon’s entire letter was subsequently made available on CNN’s website, though the anchor’s stern and emotional delivery during his broadcast is worth a watch.

“I know you have children, and two daughters,” he continued. “Can you imagine Ivanka or Tiffany in Myeshia’s shoes? Having a fight with the commander in chief while they are pregnant and grieving? If Myeshia Johnson is mad at you, take it. Just as President Bush and others did. Take it. It’s part of what YOU signed up for when you decided to descend that escalator and throw your hat in the ring for president. You’re commander-in-chief, the President of the United States of America, the greatest country on Earth. Act like it.”

After admonishing the president for a few more seconds, Lemon then turned his attention to Myeshia. “Since the President seems incapable of finding the right words,” he said, “let me speak for the entire country. We are all sorry for what you’re going through. All grief is different and we cannot imagine how deep and profound yours is. We agree with you that La David, your hero husband, was an awesome soldier, a great man, and a great American. We know from what has been written about him that he wanted to be someone great, do great things with his life, and he was. He’s a role model to me.”

(Via CNN)