Don Lemon’s Eyebrows Do Gymnastics As One CNN Contributor Makes Trump’s ‘Nice Smile’ Comments Even Worse

06.29.17 1 hour ago

Earlier this week, President Trump casually broke away during a phone call with another world leader to compliment the “nice smile” of an Irish reporter, who went on to comment upon the “bizarre” moment. Some folks felt that the president’s aside evoked memories of all of the sexist things he’s said about women while others thought this was at least better than those older statements. So, Don Lemon devoted a full nine-minute panel — which is insane, but this is 2017 — to the moment.

Now, 3 out of 4 of these people — that would be Lemon, commentator Alice Stewart, and Matt Lewis (of the Daily Beast — all felt that Trump’s remark was nothing to fuss about. However, Democratic strategist Maria Cardona was outraged and continued to rail for the entire segment while the others alternately laughed and told her to stop overreacting. And at around 2:50, Lemon’s eyebrows danced right off his face after Cardona insisted, “He hasn’t called out male journalists and told them they have a cute butt.”

Of course, that is a true statement (Trump would never say such a thing), but Cardona was not deterred by anyone saying that there are bigger Trump-related issues to protest. If you can handle the whole clip, the final moments deliver a fine payoff. “You are the president of the United States and talking to a woman journalist from another country,” Cardona said, aghast. “And calling her out because she has a nice smile. Why can’t he call her out because of the great piece she had written last week?”

To which Stewart pointed out, “If he said she had a great piece, that would be a story.” Lemon dissolved into laughter. The end.

(Via CNN)

Around The Web

TAGSCNNdon lemondonald trump

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 19 hours ago
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Beer In Every State

The Best Beer In Every State

06.26.17 3 days ago 13 Comments
The Best Food Truck In Every State In America

The Best Food Truck In Every State In America

and 06.26.17 3 days ago 7 Comments
How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

06.26.17 3 days ago 7 Comments
If You Only Explore One City Center This Summer, Make It Downtown L.A.

If You Only Explore One City Center This Summer, Make It Downtown L.A.

and 06.09.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP