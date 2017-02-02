Donald Trump hopped on the phone with multiple world leaders last Saturday, and one of these calls went very wrong. The conversation in question ended when Trump reportedly got huffy and hung up on Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
If this story is true, Trump cannot even get along with the leader of one of the United States’ closest allies. Tellingly, we’re not hearing anything negative about his call with Russia’s Vladimir Putin (that talk was filled with “mutual respect”). Australia and the U.S. have fought alongside each other in multiple conflicts and have good diplomatic relations … until now, perhaps.
According to The Washington Post, Trump came on strong to Turnbull and didn’t let up. He reportedly bragged about his electoral college win and began to berate Turnbull over an Australian refugee program:
“This is the worst deal ever,” Trump fumed as Turnbull attempted to confirm that the United States would honor its pledge to take in 1,250 refugees from an Australian detention center. Trump, who one day earlier had signed an executive order temporarily barring the admissions of refugees, complained that he was “going to get killed” politically and accused Australia of seeking to export the “next Boston bombers.”
it has been 12 days…not even two whole weeks.
1. I’m pretty sure every face in the White House is white these days. 2. How the fuck could any of the morons by his side be surprised he acts like a douche regardless of who he’s talking to?
I really can’t see this going on much longer. He’s just going to do something so goddamn stupid that congress will turn on him. It has to, right?
I don’t know. The centrists need to stand up, but it appears they’re all staying beholden to campaign donors who are fine with what’s going on.
Hard to take a tweet from Jim Acosta seriously these days since he was frozen out of the White House. CNN’s integrity has been below zero for a long time now.
No more Corona, no more Foster’s…. We’re gonna be stuck drinking Milwaukee’s Best in a couple more weeks.
How does the public get news like this? Are there that many leaks among the Trump organization that people leak this stuff out on the regular? I don’t remember getting regular updates every time Obama farted in the first month of presidency.