Trump Voter Fraud Theorist Gets Destroyed

02.01.17 1 hour ago 7 Comments

Donald Trump hopped on the phone with multiple world leaders last Saturday, and one of these calls went very wrong. The conversation in question ended when Trump reportedly got huffy and hung up on Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

If this story is true, Trump cannot even get along with the leader of one of the United States’ closest allies. Tellingly, we’re not hearing anything negative about his call with Russia’s Vladimir Putin (that talk was filled with “mutual respect”). Australia and the U.S. have fought alongside each other in multiple conflicts and have good diplomatic relations … until now, perhaps.

According to The Washington Post, Trump came on strong to Turnbull and didn’t let up. He reportedly bragged about his electoral college win and began to berate Turnbull over an Australian refugee program:

“This is the worst deal ever,” Trump fumed as Turnbull attempted to confirm that the United States would honor its pledge to take in 1,250 refugees from an Australian detention center. Trump, who one day earlier had signed an executive order temporarily barring the admissions of refugees, complained that he was “going to get killed” politically and accused Australia of seeking to export the “next Boston bombers.”

