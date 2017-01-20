Has Donald Trump Crossed A Line?

Donald Trump Channeled Bane From ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ During His First Speech As President

Author Profile Picture
Senior Pop Culture Editor
01.20.17

In his inaugural address, President Donald Trump promised to make America great again. “We the citizens of America are now joined in a great, national effort to rebuild our country and restore its promise for all of our people,” he said. “Together we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come. We will face challenges. We will confront hardships. But we will get the job done.” He added, in the same power-to-the-people tone that led to his unlikely rise to the presidency, “We are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you the people.”

If that last line sounded familiar, that’s because you heard Bane — a ruthless villain who took control of Gotham after literally breaking Batman’s back (and spirit) — basically say the same thing in The Dark Knight Rises.

In the 2012 movie, while standing outside the Blackgate Penitentiary, Bane says, “We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you… the people. Gotham is yours. None shall interfere. Do as you please.” That’s probably not the tone Trump was going for, but it made an impact.

TAGSBANEdonald trumpINAUGURATIONthe dark knight rises
Author Profile Picture
Writer, editor, Simpsons referencer

