Donald Trump Got Weird And Political At The Boy Scouts Jamboree

At this point, we should no longer be surprised when Donald Trump turns a seemingly benign event into a highly inappropriate political rally, and yet here we are. Did you think that his health care press conference would be the only insane thing of the day? Well, you would be wrong. On Monday evening, our POTUS attended the Boy Scouts of America’s annual Jamboree in West Virginia, and in a speech to 40,000 Scouts, and preceded to give a strange and politically charged speech.
On top of attacking Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama (who was actually a Boy Scout) and bragging about his election victory, Trump also promised to repeal Obamacare (and fire Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price if the legislation doesn’t pass), prompting the crowd to break out in chants of “U-S-A! U-S-A!” Trump also went on to ominously harp on the Scout value, loyalty, saying “As the scout law says, a scout is trustworthy, loyal. We could use some more loyalty, I will tell you that.”
While the political leaning was totally out of place at an event like this, Trump took it a step beyond that, telling the Scouts present how awesome it was to own a yacht and how a friend of his totally got laid all the time.
“[My friend] sold his company for a tremendous amount of money, and he went out a bought a big yacht. And he had a very… interesting life. I won’t go into any more than that ‘cause you’re Boy Scouts. So I’m not going to tell you what he did.”
Talk about family values, amirite? Trump also touted the popular Republican party line about the so-called War on Christmas, saying, “Under a Trump Administration, you’ll be saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again as you go shopping.” One can’t help but feel deeply uncomfortable to see such a politicized speech targeting impressionable young people, and it’s safe to say that the Boy Scouts will be facing some backlash in the coming days.
And, just in case you were wondering, yes, former White House photographer Pete Souza did indeed have a perfect burn on Instagram.
A step so far down, the U.S. broke it’s back.
Its, not it’s
With the stupidity that Trump brings, who cares about proper contractions?
Can someone Black Mirror this guy!?
He already did. Check out the earlier episode “The Waldo Moment”.
Trump is the ultimate dick. Demands loyalty from you, gives you nothing. Absolutely nothing. If you displease him you go from friend to enemy in 140 characters.
Trump is everything a true leader should never be. Look at the people that behavior inspires. Anonymous assholes on the internet that constantly want to share their political opinions to other anonymous people.
And the Republican Party rolls over to expose their genitals for Trump. They follow along lockstep and allow Trump to say and do whatever he wants with no challenge. The current crop of republicans should be ashamed of themselves.
OH.MY.DOG! it looks like a rainbow hitler youth rally. do you think as minors they got to make an informed choice whether or not to attend? i doubt it, they were coerced.
Considering it costs about 500 a person, no one is forcing kids to go. It’s a week of high adventure sports
This may be one of the few times Trump gets to address his cognitive peers
You may be underestimating the cognitive level of the scouts.
He’s becoming even more unhinged.
Word on the street is that Sessions, Rosenstein and Mueller are going to be fired soon.
Doesnt matter Congress can reinstate Mueller.
“You scouts are the greatest, lemme tell ya….My friend bought this yacht one time…”
This is starting to feel like the awkward first few scenes in an Eli Roth movie. You’re only there for the horrorshow, yet have to sit out trite dramedy for half an hour beforehand. Someone wake me when the civil war actually kicks in please.