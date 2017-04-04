Getty Image

Between his bonkers interview with Time magazine and his unshakable faith in Twitter dot com, Donald Trump’s plate is already filled with plenty of crazy. Now Donald Trump Jr., one of the president’s only children (biologically or otherwise) to not adopt the title of federal employee, is here to indirectly stir up the hornet’s next that is the #PizzaGate conspiracy theory. In a Monday morning tweet, Trump Jr. avoided that particular topic altogether — though he did shower one of its loudest proponents, would-be journalist Mike Cernovich, with praise.

“Congrats to @Cernovich for breaking the #SusanRice story,” Trump Jr. exclaimed. “In a long gone time of unbiased journalism he’d win the Pulitzer, but not today!”

As CNN’s Don Lemon noted on Monday, the so-called “Susan Rice story” is actually a series of reports circulating around conservative blogs and news sites, which stem from portions of a Bloomberg report. Said story suggests former President Barack Obama himself ordered Rice, then his National Security Advisor, to surveil Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign. All of this has since been debunked or contextualized within legal parameters.

So why is Trump Jr. declaring Cernovich a worthy recipient of the Pulitzer Prize? Because the right-wing tweeter published a blog post on Sunday in which he claimed Rice herself “requested” the “unmasking” of several incoming Trump administration officials. Again, as Lemon and countless others have already pointed out, both Trump’s original wiretapping claims and the ongoing Rice story are either totally bogus, or rife with ineffectual reporting. But this hasn’t stopped Trump Jr. from indirectly embracing one of #PizzaGate’s biggest supporters (although even Alex Jones gave up his support for the fake conspiracy).