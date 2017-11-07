Getty Image

President Trump was reportedly “crushed” earlier this year when longtime bodyguard Keith Schiller, who accompanied POTUS to D.C. after serving for over a decade as head of security for the Trump Organization, announced that he was quitting his White House job to re-enter the private sector, allegedly because he was upset with the chain of command set of by Chief of Staff John Kelly. Schiller is back in D.C. this week to testify before the House Intelligence Committee in the ongoing Russia investigation, but insiders aren’t expecting to “turn” the Trump loyalist.

Schiller, who was described as the first person to see Trump in the morning and the last to see him at night, did everything he could for the president. He handed over articles or messages that friends outside the White House wanted Trump to see, hand-delivered to James Comey the letter announcing his firing, and — most importantly — performed the duties of a manservant by grabbing emergency McDonald’s for our Picky-Eater-In-Chief. Per Politico:

And when the White House kitchen staff couldn’t match the satisfaction of a quarter-pounder with cheese (no pickles, extra ketchup) and a fried apple pie, it was Schiller, bodyguard and Trump whisperer, who would head down New York Avenue to McDonald’s on a stealth fast food run.

Probably to the relief of Chris Christie, Schiller apparently performed this sacred duty during the campaign as well:

During the campaign, he would make runs to the McDonald’s near the Marine Air Terminal in Queens while Trump waited in the limo — Egg McMuffins were often the order in the morning, or two quarter-pounders and a large fries later in the day, according to a former aide.

Trump’s questionable eating habits are nothing new, but with Trump on his first presidential trip to Asia and reportedly refusing to eat local cuisine, all Americans can rest easy knowing that Keith Schiller’s legacy lives on.

(Via Politico)