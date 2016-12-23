Getty Image

On Friday, Donald Trump showed off a Dec. 15 letter — transcribed by his team — from Russian president Vladimir Putin. The note expresses hopes that the two leaders can cooperate and work constructively together. All of this could be seen as an obligatory gesture of diplomacy. However, the situation feels mighty awkward, considering how Putin was directly involved in the hacking of the U.S. election. Yet Trump, who has refused to believe that Russia wanted to help him get elected, was thrilled about his pen pal’s correspondence.

You can read Vlad the Bad’s letter below. He expresses hopes that President Trump will be able to “take real steps to restore the framework of bilateral cooperation.” Putin also gushes his “sincere wishes” for “health, happiness, wellbeing, success and all the best” for the Trump family:

The BBC reveals Trump’s press-issued statement on the letter:

“A very nice letter from Vladimir Putin; his thoughts are so correct. I hope both sides are able to live up to these thoughts, and we do not have to travel an alternate path.”

As if all of this wasn’t bizarre enough, Trump and Putin have both spent the past 24 hours signaling desires to expand nuclear arsenals in their respective countries. Then Trump spent the morning reportedly calling for “an arms race.” But you know, cool letter.

(Via BBC & The Hill)