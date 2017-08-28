Trump Defends His Pardoning Of Joe Arpaio Because He Thought ‘The Ratings Would Be Far Higher’

08.28.17

On Friday evening, President Trump pardoned the controversial Arizona ex-sheriff Joe Arpaio, to the dismay of many. Arpaio, known as “America’s Toughest Sheriff” was found guilty of criminal contempt in early August after failing to stop racially profiling Latinos with a series of problematic illegal immigration round ups.

Trump’s decision was met by criticism from many, including Senator John McCain, who said in a written statement: “The President has the authority to make this pardon, but doing so at this time undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law as Mr. Arpaio has shown no remorse for his actions.”

The decision to pardon Arpaio was made late in the evening on Friday, in the middle of Hurricane Harvey, so it was very clear that the White House was trying to bury this offensive choice by the President. However, despite these roadblocks, the reaction was still mostly negative, and on Monday during a joint press conference with the Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Trump claimed that “a lot of people think this was the right thing to do.” However, Trump proved that he will always have his television roots in one quip: “Actually, in the middle of a hurricane, even though it was a Friday evening, I assumed the ratings would be far higher than they were normally.”

