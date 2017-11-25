Time Magazine Calls Donald Trump ‘Incorrect’ Over His Person Of The Year Claim

11.25.17 1 hour ago

It was the rare slow news day.

But while the rest of the country was digging into Thanksgiving leftovers and regretting waking up at dawn for Black Friday sales, President Donald Trump was airing his grievances on — where else? — Twitter. “Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named ‘Man (Person) of the Year,’ like last year,” he tweeted, “but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”

Trump has long been fascinated (obsessed?) with Time‘s “Person of the Year” honor, which went by “Man of the Year” or “Woman of the Year” until 1999. “So biased: @TIME made ‘The Protester’ as the person of the year,” he tweeted in 2011. “@TIME celebrates [Occupy Wall Street] but vilified the Tea Party last year.” In 2015: “I told you @TIME Magazine would never pick me as person of the year despite being the big favorite. They picked person who is ruining Germany.” In 2016: “Thank you to Time Magazine and Financial Times for naming me ‘Person of the Year’ – a great honor!” There’s also the goofy fake cover in his golf clubs declaring The Apprentice a “television smash.”

