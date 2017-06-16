Donald Trump Confirms He’s Being Investigated By Using His New Favorite Term

06.16.17 2 hours ago 9 Comments

Getty Image / Shutterstock

For months, Donald Trump could barely go a day without mentioning “Crooked Hillary” (which has since been shortened to “Crooked H”) or “fake news” on Twitter, but he’s seemed to have found a new favorite phrase.

It began earlier this year, when Trump called the investigation into Russia’s hacking of the presidential election a “political witch hunt.” He later tweeted, “This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!” The past two days, however, the president has gone full “witch hunt.”

On Thursday: “You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history – led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA.” Then, on Friday morning: “Despite the phony Witch Hunt going on in America, the economic & jobs numbers are great. Regulations way down, jobs and enthusiasm way up!” and “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt.”

Sounds like someone just watched The Witches for the first time…

Around The Web

TAGSdonald trumprod rosensteinRUSSIAWITCH HUNT

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 13 hours ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 22 hours ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 24 hours ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 3 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP