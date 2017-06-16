For months, Donald Trump could barely go a day without mentioning “Crooked Hillary” (which has since been shortened to “Crooked H”) or “fake news” on Twitter, but he’s seemed to have found a new favorite phrase.
It began earlier this year, when Trump called the investigation into Russia’s hacking of the presidential election a “political witch hunt.” He later tweeted, “This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!” The past two days, however, the president has gone full “witch hunt.”
On Thursday: “You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history – led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA.” Then, on Friday morning: “Despite the phony Witch Hunt going on in America, the economic & jobs numbers are great. Regulations way down, jobs and enthusiasm way up!” and “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt.”
Sounds like someone just watched The Witches for the first time…
” the economic & jobs numbers are great. Regulations way down, jobs and enthusiasm way up!” Yep, but since you’ve done absolutely nothing to cause this, thanks Obama.
Makes perfect sense to me. I mean, have you ever seen him wet?
People say he weighs the same as a duck. I’m not saying that but many people are.
What a bitch ass coward.. whatever happened to the buck stops here? Any and everyone not named Donald J. Trump is liable to get ran the fuck over by his slanderous twitter feed. I really hope this is the beginning of the end.
At this point with a new fire emerging weekly I think the more proper term is WHICH HUNT.
[www.youtube.com]
Well done, sir.
I’m sure his attorney is SUPER happy right now for taking him on as a client.
Ohhhh so the news that you are being investigated isn’t phony? Wow it’s almost like you are full of shit.