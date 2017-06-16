Getty Image / Shutterstock

For months, Donald Trump could barely go a day without mentioning “Crooked Hillary” (which has since been shortened to “Crooked H”) or “fake news” on Twitter, but he’s seemed to have found a new favorite phrase.

It began earlier this year, when Trump called the investigation into Russia’s hacking of the presidential election a “political witch hunt.” He later tweeted, “This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!” The past two days, however, the president has gone full “witch hunt.”

On Thursday: “You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history – led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA.” Then, on Friday morning: “Despite the phony Witch Hunt going on in America, the economic & jobs numbers are great. Regulations way down, jobs and enthusiasm way up!” and “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt.”

Sounds like someone just watched The Witches for the first time…

You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history – led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

Despite the phony Witch Hunt going on in America, the economic & jobs numbers are great. Regulations way down, jobs and enthusiasm way up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017