Doug Jones Thought Roy Moore Riding A Horse To Go Vote Was Just As Surreal As Everyone Else Did

Everybody’s favorite Senator-elect Doug Jones stopped to chat with Seth Meyers on Thursday night, fresh off his victory in the Alabama special election. Right off the bat Meyers joked that this is probably the most attention anyone has ever payed to an Alabama Senate election, because — man, what a long strange trip this has been. Meyers then observed that his opponent, Roy Moore, seemed a little extreme at times, which is putting it kindly.

“He brandished a gun on stage, he rode a horse to vote,” Meyers remarked. “Uh, was that, from where you were sitting, was it as hard to believe as for people who are maybe new to this?” “No, it was hard to believe all the time, not just at times, it was surreal to watch some of that,” Jones deadpanned back, clearly as bewildered as everyone else by his opponent. “Yeah … I mean, what can you say? What can you say.”

“I guess what can you say,” Meyers joked back. “It’s probably best at this point not to say anything and just move on.”

Moving on, Jones talked about his plans as a Senator, and how he plans to try to reach across the aisle to work on reinstating the CHIP program, despite the hurdles the GOP has set with the tax bill, which Jones says it now “behind” us. “Well, they were looking for a political win,” he said of the tax bill. “They’ve not seen anything really been legislatively a win for them, and they needed something by the end of the year, the president wanted something, so unfortunately the CHIP program and others just got sort of shoved to the wayside.”