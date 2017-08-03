Getty Image

President Trump used to constantly complain about President Obama’s golfing habits, so naturally he’s spent a good portion of his time in office driving his cart on the green and having transcripts edited to make his putting skills sound more impressive. According to a recent story about the President’s love of the game, he recently told some members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time on the links because “that White House is a real dump.”

Trump took over a day to respond.

I love the White House, one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen. But Fake News said I called it a dump – TOTALLY UNTRUE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2017

The writer of the original story, Alan Shipnuck, appeared on a Golf.com podcast to discuss his story and told the story behind the “dump” line where he says several people heard the President disparage the White House:

Yeah, I had a conversation with Ms. [Hope] Hicks as well, which was quite enlightening — the confrontational and rude tone of the phone call. They definitely don’t waste any time trying to be charming or friendly, these people in the White House communications department. She tried the same line on me, “That’s a lie and needs to be retracted.” I explained to her: It’s not a lie. The president said this in front of eight or nine members and staffers at [Trump] Bedminster. It was his first visit to the club after he had been residing in the White House. It was a moment of candor. Someone who was a part of that conversation relayed it to me. I found this person to be an extremely credible source on any number of topics.

Seeing how President Trump lies with regularity, it’s probably safe to side with the reporter.

(Via Golf.com)