Laptops And Most Electronics Will Be Temporarily Banned From The Cabin On Many U.S.-Bound Flights

03.20.17 56 mins ago

Shutterstock

Under the Trump administration, travel restrictions have undergone a number of changes from people looking to enter the United States from certain nations in Africa and the Middle East. Between the two currently halted travel bans causing headaches surrounding some visas, air travel to the United States is becoming more and more difficult for many. However, it is about to get even trickier, with a new report stating that most electronics larger than a cell phone are no longer allowed in the cabins on America-bound flights from 13 countries over the next 96 hours. All laptops, tablets, portable DVD players, and gaming devices must be stowed in a checked bag. According to CNN,

“Airlines that fly from certain countries in the Middle East and Africa to the U.S. must require passengers to check in almost all electronic devices rather than carry them into the cabin, said a U.S. official.”

In a now deleted tweet, Royal Jordanian airlines said, “following instructions from the concerned U.S. departments, we kindly inform our dearest passengers departing to and arriving from the United States that carrying any electronic or electrical device on board the flight cabins is strictly prohibited.”

CNN reports that the relevant airlines and embassies are being informed of the changes, and that flights with connections in secondary cities may not have the same restrictions due to the enhanced screening measures. No official reason has been given, but these temporary precautions are reportedly not connected to the frozen revised travel ban.

While there is speculation that these security measures are due to intel surrounding a potential Al Queda threat, the State Department has not made an official comment, with one spokesperson from the Department of Homeland Security saying “We have no comment on potential security precautions, but will provide any update as appropriate.”

(Via CNN, The Hill)

