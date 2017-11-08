The EPA Will Keep Rolling Back Rules Despite A Recent U.S. Climate Change Report Blaming Humans

#Global Warming #Politics #Donald Trump
11.08.17 24 mins ago

Getty Image

On Friday, the latest National Climate Assessment determined humans were “extremely likely” to be the primary cause of climate change in recent years. The report’s findings, which were approved by 13 different federal agencies, were also given a seal of legitimacy by the White House itself — albeit one President Trump’s administration really had no choice but to provide. Even so, the assessment’s conclusions have not deterred EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt in his quest to roll back the Clean Power Plan, one of President Obama’s key climate change initiatives. According to USA Today, said rollbacks are proceeding as planned.

In an interview with the national paper on Tuesday, Pruitt said the agency is “taking the very necessary step to evaluate our authority under the Clean Air Act,” adding: “[W]e’ll take steps that are required to issue a subsequent rule. That’s our focus.” As for whether or not the recent National Climate Assessment has “any bearing” on the EPA’s current plans, the EPA administrator — who once sued the Obama administration over this very plan — says it doesn’t. “It doesn’t impact the withdrawal and it doesn’t impact the replacement,” he explained.

“Our job is to administer statutes,” Pruitt continued. “We have to act (based) on the authority given to us by Congress.” Then again, considering the Trump administration’s general attitude toward all things climate change, it’s difficult not to see the EPA’s apparent disregard for the climate change report’s findings as anything other than political.

(Via USA Today)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Global Warming#Politics#Donald Trump
TAGSCLIMATE CHANGEdonald trumpEPAGLOBAL WARMINGPoliticsscott pruitt

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP