Shutterstock

What’s happening to the EPA? Trump’s gag order on federal agencies has quickly spawned a wave of “rogue” Twitter accounts that purport to be government employees. But there’s no official word as to what the EPA should be doing. And, it turns out, that might be in part because nobody in charge at the EPA knows what the heck is going on.

Popular Science just published what it states is a leaked memo from EPA transition head Don Benton, more or less the agency’s top dog at the moment and who orders EPA staffers to ignore what the media is saying while simultaneously admitting he doesn’t know what’s going on. Please note that the bolding in the below quote is not ours: The memo was reportedly sent this way:

Due to the important nature of the work that is done here at the EPA, we are falling under a greater media microscope than most agencies.

I, like many of you, am surprised each morning by what I read in the newspaper and see on TV news shows, because much of what we see is just not accurate.

In addition, many news outlets are quoting individuals who are no longer serving on the EPA transition team. I am not able to validate or reject the statements made by these individuals, since I am not directly working with them, and I have not seen many of the documents referenced in the stories.

I cannot tell you today what the final decisions from the White House, from our new Administrator, and from the Congress will be. I can tell you that despite what you read and see on TV, no final decisions have been made with regard to the EPA.

Rumors have been going around that the agency’s status is up in the air, but, again, the exact truth remains uncertain. Nor is it clear why, precisely, Benton is convinced it’s not true if he hasn’t seen any of the documents in question, but it’s also a bit concerning that no decision has been made about the EPA. Considering its responsibilities include the safety of our air and water, one hopes some final decisions are made quickly.

(via Popular Science)