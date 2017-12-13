Getty Image

Earlier this fall, critics of President Trump received a months-early Christmas gift when Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reportedly called Trump a “moron.” The incident has re-emerged following reports that an FBI agent and a Justice Department lawyer, who were eventually assigned to Robert Mueller’s investigation of collusion between Trump and Russia, exchanged text messages while reacting to news concerning the 2016 election. These included several message where Trump is referred to as an “an idiot.”

According to Justice Department documents that were released to Congress, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who were romantically involved at the time, exchanged several messages featuring negative criticisms of then-candidate Trump throughout the campaign. Special Counsel Robert Mueller reportedly dismissed the FBI agent Strzok “immediately” from his team after learning about the text messages back in July — around two months after he was named Special Counsel. Page, the Justice Department lawyer, had already ended her assignment with Mueller’s office.

The text messages were handed over by the Justice Department as part of an inspector general investigation into whether political bias played a role in any investigative decisions during the 2016 election. In total, about 375 texts were handed over ahead of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s appearance before the House Judiciary Committee.

The messages detail a wide-ranging conspiracy where two people who are dating share reactions to a wild and weird election:

In a March 2016 message, Page exclaimed: “God trump is a loathsome human….omg he’s an idiot.” “He’s awful,” replied Strzok. The agents sometimes expressed respect or outright support for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“God Hillary should win 100,000,000 – 0,” Strzok wrote in March 2016, calling himself a “conservative Dem.” “Also did you hear [Trump] make a comment about the size of his d*ck earlier? This man can not be president,” Page said later in the exchange.

Other politicians in the text messages who Strzok and Page burned include Bernie Sanders, Jeff Sessions, Martin O’Malley, and John Kasich.

Meanwhile, Republicans are calling for a second special counsel investigation to be opened into Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation. Prior to former FBI director James Comey’s firing, the FBI was investigating whether its agents leaked potentially harmful information regarding Hillary Clinton to Donald Trump’s team, including Rudy Giuliani, during the 2016 campaign.

(Via Politico)