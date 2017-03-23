BREAKING – US officials: Info suggests Trump associates may have coordinated with Russians https://t.co/KqFr3GgAPP https://t.co/sDUcxttgC8 — CNN (@CNN) March 23, 2017

The extent of Vladimir Putin‘s influence over the 2016 presidential election has been a hotly debated topic for months, and on Monday, FBI directorJames Comey publicly stated that the intelligence community was investigating Donald Trump‘s campaign’s ties to the Russian government. According to CNN, these concerns are certainly not unfounded. In a new report, the FBI allegedly has information that proves that the Trump campaign colluded with Russian operatives to release information that would damage Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

This new information is currently under review, and is in part what Comey referred to in his report on Monday. According to US officials, the data being investigated “includes human intelligence, travel, business and phone records and accounts of in-person meetings.” In his statement on Monday, Comey claimed that the bureau had “a credible allegation of wrongdoing or reasonable basis to believe an American may be acting as an agent of a foreign power.” Since then, the White House and the FBI have declined to comment.

However, one official close to the investigation claimed that the information proves that “people connected to the campaign were in contact and it appeared they were giving the thumbs up to release information when it was ready.”

The investigation of Trump’s ties to Russia have ongoing since July, and while the information currently does not conclusively prove that collusion took place, that is reportedly now the focus of the investigation.

