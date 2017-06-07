President Trump has selected Christopher Wray (ex-Bridgegate lawyer to Chris Christie) as his hopeful FBI director, but he can’t wash James Comey out of his hair. Nope, the ex-FBI head will testify in front of the Senate Intel Committee on Thursday, and although he’s expected to “stop short” of saying Trump committed obstruction of justice, all eyes will be on his three scheduled hours of public testimony, after which he will continue to talk with senators behind closed doors. The president may also live-tweet the event, which … can’t possibly work out well. Especially since Comey reportedly collected some corroborating witnesses to back his story up, should he need them at any point in the future.
During his testimony, Comey will reportedly tell Senators exactly why he felt so uneasy about Trump — to the point where he hid from Trump during a White House event and apparently asked Jeff Sessions not to leave him alone with the president — and felt the need to document their encounters for posterity. This included the memo (shared by Comey associates) that detailed Trump’s alleged attempt to kill the FBI probe into Michael Flynn’s Russian ties. Now, Vox reports that Comey also pulled aside three senior FBI officials to tell them his Trump story:
Those three officials, according to two people with detailed, firsthand knowledge of the matter, were Jim Rybicki, Comey’s chief of staff and senior counselor; James Baker, the FBI’s general counsel; and Andrew McCabe, then the bureau’s deputy director, and now the acting director, following Trump’s firing of Comey last month. Comey spoke to them within two days of his Oval conversation with Trump, the sources said, and recounted the president’s comments about the Flynn investigation.
All three officials reportedly regard themselves as “potential fact witnesses” in the event that Special Counsel Robert Mueller calls upon their knowledge of the Comey-Trump situation. They’re also said to be fastidious note-takers like Comey, so one can bet that they’ve got some memos of their own in storage. McCabe is, not incidentally, testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday. Stay tuned.
(Via Vox)
Just because you told something to other people doesn’t mean it’s the truth. I’m not saying Comey’s lying, but I don’t see how other people hearing his story FROM HIM lends more credibility to it. The “I told lots of people, so that makes it true” line of logic is more in line with Trump’s Twitter feed or Fox News (not that there’s much difference between the two).
Yes. However it’s when he told them. If he told them well before he was fired (which it seems), it holds more water than if he told them after he was fired.
They’re likely also “character witnesses” if need be, as Comey’s known as a completely honest Boy Scout among his peers.
Well, I do hope the corroboration helps. It’s just not the smoking gun (for an obstruction of justice charge, at least) that I was hoping for.
You’re saying it’s hearsay — which it is. One can’t legally use the testimony of a third party to validate what happened between two other people; you need the direct account of one of the initial two parties in the conversation.
Fortunately, getting one of the initial two parties isn;t a problem, and that part comes on Thursday. If these guys testify that this is what Comey told them, and Comey confirms it, that’s pretty solid – especially since it was far before his firing (which eliminates any ‘he has an axe to grind” albatrosses the other side might want to hang on him).
This testimony: without Comey, it’s hearsay; with him, it’s cementing the argument. The only way to counterargue this point is to put the other initial party on the stand to testify…and *he’s* only inclined to speak in places where he’s *not* under oath, like Twitter and Fox & Friends.
New Headline — Report: Three Senior FBI Officials Can Corroborate James Comey Made Claims About Trump
Also, James Baker is a Bush guy and probably not too fond of the current POTUS