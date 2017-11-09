The FBI is in the middle of a PR crisis after a very public embarrassment for one of its agents. According to the New York Times, a counterterrorism supervisor at the bureau had his gun, Rolex watch, and cash stolen from his room after a night of heavy drinking in a Westin hotel bar in North Carolina. As a result, he’s now under internal investigation.
According to a police report, Robert Manson, a unit chief in the F.B.I.’s international terrorism section assigned to the bureau’s D.C. headquarters and in charge of overseeing terrorism investigations in parts of the Midwest and the South, was robbed while in Charlotte, North Carolina for training exercises with other senior agents:
The agents later told the police that they had been drinking with women who said they were exotic dancers, according to a second person who was briefed on the investigation but, like the first, was not authorized to discuss it publicly.
“Investigators determined that the victim, Robert Manson, met a woman in the hotel bar the prior night and took her back to his hotel room,” Robert Tufano, a spokesman for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, said in a statement.
Police were called to the hotel at 6:30am the next day, when Manson was still incapacitated because of alcohol, leading to another agent filing the police report. Manson’s gun, a Glock 27, $6,000 Rolex, and $60 in cash had been taken.
Under federal law, FBI agents are allowed to carry concealed weapons, but not while they are drunk. FBI rules also prohibit agents from leaving their guns unsecured (each room at the Westin in question has a safe). No arrests have been made and the gun has not been recovered.
(Via New York Times)
Well c’mon, maybe he didn’t KNOW he was going to be drunk later when he strapped on that glock.
The FBI also takes someone losing their gun super super serious. All around bad for this dude. At least he got some titties out of it
I’m betting those weren’t exotic dancers. Escorts/prostitutes seems more likely
please, please, they prefer liaison to pleasure
In the words of former 2-time DC Mayor and multi-time crack user Marion Barry, “goddamn bitch set me up.”
If you’re old enough to be a senior agent in the goddamn FBI, there’s no way you should still be drunk at 6:30am. You either know how to drink and can handle your booze by then or you’re a functioning alcoholic who would be functioning enough at 6:30 to file your own police report.