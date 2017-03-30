Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

Getty Image

Calling out congressional hypocrisy is almost hack at this point, but this week’s Supreme Court kerfuffle has seemed like such a high-water mark of transparent disingenuousness that it bears mentioning.

To recap, thanks to an ill-advised Democratic rule change in 2013, Republicans have the votes to confirm Trump’s court nominee Neil Gorsuch — this after a week of insufferable questions about ski vacations and fishing. Which you’d think they would just do, “do what thou wilt” being the first and only rule of politics.

Only now, apparently, it’s not enough that they simply confirm him. They also want us, the general public, to participate in the delusion that Democrats simply voting against Trump’s nominee for the court seat Republicans stole from Barack Obama is some uncouth ploy of hyper-partisanship.

A few days ago, Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee gave a speech in which he said in part, “Filibustering to death the Gorsuch nomination — or any presidential nomination … — flies in the face of 230 years of Senate tradition.”

He also added that “Sen. Everett Dirksen did not filibuster President Johnson’s nominees. Sen. Robert Byrd did not filibuster President Reagan’s nominees. Sen. Howard Baker did not filibuster President Carter’s nominees. Sen. Bob Dole did not filibuster President Clinton’s nominees.”

Giving a history lesson as a way to distract from much more recent history is certainly a novel strategy. It’s almost as if hearkening back to simpler times is the only thing Republicans know how to do.

Sounding a similar theme, Arizona Senator Jeff Flake wrote, in his otherwise Penthouse Letter-esque paean to Neil Gorsuch, to whom Flake referred phallically as “an immovable pillar weathering a storm”:

There was a time when the Senate didn’t even require hearings for Supreme Court nominees, and as recently as the 1990s, nominees were routinely confirmed with near-universal, bipartisan support. Even President Obama’s two Supreme Court nominees were recognized for their ability to do the job and confirmed without incident.

“Two Supreme Court nominees?” That point was so close to libel that the Arizona Republic even included a disclaimer at the top of the guest piece.

Arizona Republic

We are now approaching Soviet levels of lying with a straight face. In real life, Obama’s third Supreme Court nominee was nominated to replace Justice Scalia in March 2016.

The obvious point that all this ski talk and wistful nostalgia for a kindler, gentler past is meant to distract from is that Neil Gorsuch’s nomination was only made possible through a virtually unprecedented course of congressional inaction on Merrick Garland’s nomination.

Just how weird was this? Obama still had 11 months left in office when Justice Scalia died in February 2016. Republicans justified (specifically Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Chuck Grassley, and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan) putting off Obama’s nominee, saying that a delay would “give the American people a say in the process.”

Logically, this was a strange point to make, given that Obama won the only two presidential elections he was a candidate in, which would seem to have already afforded the public a fair say in who they wanted to be the person who appoints judges. It was also curious from a historical standpoint, given that, as historian Barbara Perry pointed out at the time in the Washington Post, a full one-third of all US presidents had appointed Supreme Court justices in an election year.