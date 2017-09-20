Eight-year-olds seen kneeling during national anthem pic.twitter.com/cGYaiExN4F — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) September 20, 2017

A children’s football league in Belleville, Illinois made headlines this week when the eight-year-old and under players decided to kneel during the National Anthem at a game on Sunday, in response to the ongoing protests in St, Louis. Coach Orlando Gooden of the Cahokia Quarterback Club football team later told reporters that “One of the kids asked me if I saw (people) protesting and rioting in St. Louis. I said yes; I said, ‘Do you know why they are doing it?'” When a fellow player responded, “Because black people are getting killed and nobody’s going to jail,” Gooden thought that it would be a “good teaching moment” to discuss with his team, and all of the parents were even on board.

Of course, that didn’t go over so well with the Fox News crowd, and on Wednesday morning’s Fox and Friends, hosts Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade discussed the issue with their guest, former MTV Real World star Rachel Campos-Duffy — who did not mince words.

“Well, no wonder Dreamers think they can shout down a duly elected representative of the American people when our own American citizens are showing such disregard for the United States, the flag, and really the blood that has been spilled on behalf of all of us for our freedoms,” Campos-Duffy, once ranked as Newsmax’s 50 most influential Latino Republicans, said. “I’m the daughter of a veteran and this is deeply offensive. Nonetheless, they absolutely do have the right to do this, but we have the right to get on TV and say this is shameful.”