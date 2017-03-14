How To Run For Office

Fox News Decries T-Shirts With Pro-Journalism Slogans As ‘Anti-President Trump Rhetoric’

News & Entertainment Writer
03.14.17 3 Comments

Of the many negative relationships President Donald Trump has fostered since hitting the campaign trail, one of the worst is his antagonistic rivalry with those media outlets he dubs “fake news.” Between his incessant need to vilify critical reporting, and his administration’s wholehearted support for continued efforts to lambaste the “opposition party,” outlets like CNN and the New York Times have been forced to mount defensive campaigns to counter the White House’s attacks. Efforts like the #PressOn campaign, which encouraged people to subscribe to and support journalism, and new slogans.

It’s several examples of the latter, especially the Washington Post‘s eye-catching “Democracy Dies in Darkness,” that fueled a critical Fox & Friends report on Tuesday. The flagship morning show on the largely pro-Trump Fox News was especially incensed by the newspaper slogans’ being used to sell t-shirts. “Media bias on full display,” said host Heather Childers. “Newspapers [are] now cashing in on t-shirts splashed with anti-President Trump rhetoric.” Sure enough, in addition to a shirt bearing the Post‘s aforementioned slogan, the report notes the Los Angles Times and the Chicago Tribune are also selling apparel bearing their taglines.

“But what about the free market?” jokes notwithstanding, Fox News isn’t entirely being disingenuous, for its own store is no longer accepting orders. However, fans of network talking heads like Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity can freely purchase shirts and other apparel from their individual websites. From “American Patriot” and “The Spin Stops Here,” to “Can You Afford Four More?” shirts referencing Hillary Clinton with President Obama’s campaign logo, anyone who bleeds red, white, and blue is free to buy plenty of their own biased media goods if desired.

(Via Fox News)

Around The Web

TAGSbill o'reillydonald trumpFOX NEWSSEAN HANNITY
How Richard Jefferson And Channing Frye Created The NBA’s Most Interesting Podcast

How Richard Jefferson And Channing Frye Created The NBA’s Most Interesting Podcast

03.14.17 3 hours ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP