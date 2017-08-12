Eric Bolling Is Suing A Reporter For Detailing Alleged Sexual Harassment, And That Reporter’s Lawyer Isn’t Messing Around

08.12.17 37 mins ago 2 Comments

FOX

Fox News host Eric Bolling is suing Huffington Post reporter Yashar Ali over an article covering sexual harassment allegations against Bolling that claim he sent unwanted photos of his anatomy to several female colleagues. Ali has already been harassed by Bolling’s supporters since the article was published, and now he’s lawyered up himself to fight Bolling’s suit and get it thrown out. He’s hired none other than Patricia Glaser, who has also represented numerous other media figures on both sides of the aisle, and she isn’t holding back.

In an official letter to Michel J. Bowe, Mr. Bolling’s attorney, she declares the defamation lawsuit “utterly devoid of merit,” “purposefully sparse on allegations,” “filed for public relations purposes,” and “frivolous.” She adds, “At best, you failed to investigate Mr. Bolling’s claims, at worst, you were aware his claims were false but proceeded regardless.” Then she really goes for the gut, writing:

“We view your decision to sue Mr. Ali in his individual capacity, for $50 million, without also naming the Huffington Post, as a calculated effort to harass and intimidate Mr. Ali personally. It will not work.”

