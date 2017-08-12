FOX

Fox News host Eric Bolling is suing Huffington Post reporter Yashar Ali over an article covering sexual harassment allegations against Bolling that claim he sent unwanted photos of his anatomy to several female colleagues. Ali has already been harassed by Bolling’s supporters since the article was published, and now he’s lawyered up himself to fight Bolling’s suit and get it thrown out. He’s hired none other than Patricia Glaser, who has also represented numerous other media figures on both sides of the aisle, and she isn’t holding back.

My lawyer just sent this letter to Eric Bolling's lawyer. I look forward to her taking his deposition and the disco… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—

Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 11, 2017

In an official letter to Michel J. Bowe, Mr. Bolling’s attorney, she declares the defamation lawsuit “utterly devoid of merit,” “purposefully sparse on allegations,” “filed for public relations purposes,” and “frivolous.” She adds, “At best, you failed to investigate Mr. Bolling’s claims, at worst, you were aware his claims were false but proceeded regardless.” Then she really goes for the gut, writing: