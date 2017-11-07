Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In the wake of the horrific mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, people have been examining the reasons that these tragedies keeps happening. Americans are afraid, and the fact that they can’t even go to everyday places like shopping malls, movie theaters, and churches without fear of being gunned down is weighing on the minds of many. While this has led to many bad conclusions, this one from Fox News‘ Ainsley Earhardt might be the very worst.

While interviewing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), Earhardt seemed to imply that getting shot in your place of worship isn’t the worst thing, saying:

“We’ve been reporting this shouldn’t happen in a church. But I was downstairs talking with some people that work here that we all talk about our faith and we share the same beliefs. We were saying there’s no other place we would want to go other than church. Because I’m there asking for forgiveness. I feel very close to Christ when I’m there. So, I’m trying to look at some positives here and know that those people are with the Lord now and experiencing eternity and no more suffering, no more sadness anymore.”

Abbott seemed to agree, urging viewers that it was a “necessity for us to come together under one God to purge evil and to rely upon the love that God provides.”

Whatever your religion or creed, implying that people being massacred in the midst of worship is anything less than a tragedy seems deeply misguided. It also takes the freedom of religion that many hold dear in America and covers it in a shroud of fear, which most would agree is far more dangerous than discussing legislation following a mass shooting.

