Fox News Has Reportedly Paid Out $13 Million In Sexual Harassment Settlements Due To Bill O’Reilly’s Horndog Behavior

Being the focal point of a New York Times investigation is typically never a good thing. The Times has a particular set of skills, skills they have acquired over a very long career. Skills that have recently made them a nightmare for people like Donald Trump and now Fox News. More specifically, the cable network’s poster boy and ratings juggernaut, Bill O’Reilly.

The latest New York Times deep-dive kept its focus on Fox News’ busy schedule as of late, dishing out settlement money to women who have made sexual allegations against O’Reilly. Five women in total have been been awarded settlements, adding up to a $13 million sum. The settlements come in return for agreeing to not pursue litigation or speak about their accusations against O’Reilly. According to the New York Times, the allegations stem from women who have interacted with the TV host both on his show, and behind the scenes:

The women who made allegations against Mr. O’Reilly either worked for him or appeared on his show. They have complained about a wide range of behavior, including verbal abuse, lewd comments, unwanted advances and phone calls in which it sounded as if Mr. O’Reilly was masturbating, according to documents and interviews.

