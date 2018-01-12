By most accounts, Thursday was a wild day for President Trump. He threw most of the political world in Washington into disarray with some confusing comments on FISA that he promptly walked back after watching Fox And Friends. This was nothing compared to his comments later, calling nations like Haiti and El Salvador “sh*tholes” when it comes to immigration into the United States. He uses Norway as the perfect example of a country we want immigrants from, sending many off to the races, calling the president racist and his comment abhorrent.

The White House didn’t deny the comments and actually felt it was a positive stance for their base. This was supported by the personalities over at Fox News who came out in defense of the president the only way they can. Tucker Carlson is the first, coming out swinging with his trademark confusion about what the president had done wrong: