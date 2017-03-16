A lot of terms from the political fringe have made their way into the mainstream thanks to Election 2016 and the Trump administration. That’s not attempting to toss the blame on Trump, but his White House is sort of the final result of years of focus on conspiracy theories, shadow government, and political intrigue from all sides. And Samantha Bee points that out with this look at “deep state,” the latest term that has entered the mainstream like a feral, shirtless Alex Jones. Looking up the definition, you can see why using such a label is a serious thing:

A body of people, typically influential members of government agencies or the military, believed to be involved in the secret manipulation or control of government policy.