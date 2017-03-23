Sebastian Gorka has been in the headlines quite a bit in recent weeks. Not only did he actually call up a critic of his counter-terrorism expertise and proceed to berate him according to Business Insider, but it has also come to light that he has alleged ties to an anti-Semitic group in Hungary. The latter revelation has earned the White House Deputy Assistant plenty of criticism and calls to resign, but it is also far from the first time Gorka has courted controversy.

Samantha Bee devoted the entire second segment of Full Frontal to Gorka’s controversial past and present, poking plenty of holes in “expertise” and possibly earning her own phone call later this week. She raises questions about Gorka’s education, his status as a counter-terrorism expert, his choice in clothing, and his ability to get Trump to repeat the things he spouts on television. This fact earned him the moniker of the “Trump whisperer” from Bee and it’s a fitting title. Gorka was one of the president’s favorite sources it seems for spouting word-for-word theories and allegations, mostly about Hillary Clinton and uranium.

She also dives into his alleged anti-Semitic past, something he seems to be trying to clear up himself with little success. According to Salon, Gorka denied ever taking an oath or being a member of Vitézi Rend in Hungary: