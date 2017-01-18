Is Donald Trump Being Blackmailed By Russia?

Former President George H.W. Bush Was Hospitalized, But Is ‘Responding Very Well’ To Treatment

01.18.17 26 mins ago

Getty Image

The 41st President of the United States, George H.W. Bush, was hospitalized in Houston, Texas over the weekend following complaints he was suffering from shortness of breath. According to the Houston Chronicle, chief of staff Jean Becker said Bush Sr. was “fine” and “doing really well” at Houston Methodist Hospital, where spokesperson Jim McGrath tweeted he’d been taken on Saturday. “Hope to have him out soon,” he added.

Per an additional statement McGrath provided to local CBS affiliate KHOU, the president is “responding very well” to the antibiotics administered by his doctors, who are “very encouraged” by his progress so far. Yet while Bush is now in stable condition, Becker told the Chronicle medical staff attending to him still aren’t quite sure what caused his latest episode.

Bush Sr. became a household name at least twice throughout the 2016 presidential election. Reports of his allegedly choosing to vote for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton over his party’s choice, Donald Trump, stirred conservatives in September. Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld quipped he was “up in years.” As for the second instance, it arrived a month later when Bush’s letter to Bill Clinton went viral following a particularly nasty debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

More details about Bush’s condition and medical progress is slated to be release late Wednesday morning.

(Via Houston Chronicle, KHOU and Washington Post)

TAGSBREAKING NEWSgeorge h.w. bushgeorge w. bushTEXAS

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 5 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 6 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP